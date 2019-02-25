Medeama SC gets new home ground

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Medeama have adopted the Akoon stadium in Tarkwa as their new home ground with the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park set to be closed down for reconstruction, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The new facility is located close to giant mining firm Goldfields in Tarkwa and will host the Mauve and Yellows for the next two years.

The famous Tarkwa NA Aboso Park will be demolished to pave way for the construction of a 10,000 seater capacity.

Fans of the club have been saved from traveling long hours to watch their team with club officials confirming the Akoon stadium will host the club.

"The Akoon stadium will be our new home ground. The club Licensing Board has given its seal of approval and we're happy to stay within Tarkwa. We want our fans to stay close to the team and we are happy with the choice." Chief Executive James Essilfie told the club's website.

Medeama's new stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter.

Medeama is the most successful team in the Western region after winning the FA Cup twice.

The Mauve and Yellows is a top-four finisher in the Ghanaian top-flight which has fueled the need to revamp their home grounds.