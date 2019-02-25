‘I would be a better President than Mahama’ – Sylvester Mensah

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Slyvester Mensah, Former NDC presidential aspirant hopeful

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has said that he will be better than John Dramani Mahama if he is given the chance to lead the country.

While stating that the former President’s administration “did their best” while in office, he insisted that he would be able to take the country further than Mahama did.

A number of persons, including the Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio Garbrah, and former Rector of the University of Professional Studies Prof Joshua Alabi have hinted of their desire to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s into the 2020 elections.

Despite not actually confirming it, John Mahama has given strong hints that he may try to recapture the Presidency he lost in 2016.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Sylvester Mensah also admitted that he was considering contesting for the position, adding that “consultations are ongoing” with his advisers on the matter.

When asked whether he believes he will do better than John Mahama if elected, Sylvester Mensah responded: “Of course, I believe strongly about that. I have competence and capacity that can move this country faster than any of the current hopefuls. I have ability and what it takes to move this country faster than any other.”

“The previous [President] could have done a very good job, but at the end of the day, you want to find out whether there is someone who could have done better. And doing better doesn’t necessarily define the other person’s performance as bad.”

‘Nothing was proven’

Questions have been raised about the suitability of Sylvester Mensah to contest for NDC’s internal primaries let alone the Presidency, following the circumstances that surrounded his exit from the NHIA.

However he brushed these concerns aside, stating that he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing in the matter.

“Just being investigated is not enough. Anybody can be investigated. There appears to be some impression about a few things. I was never arrested, I was never detained and I was never interdicted,” he said.

“I was called upon to respond to some uncertainty and I provided clarity and it all ended. At the end of the day, I had a formal letter to the effect that I had been exonerated and that they had been no adverse findings… I was never sacked from the NHIA, I was reassigned to the Presidency. ”