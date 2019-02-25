Home | News | ‘I would be a better President than Mahama’ – Sylvester Mensah

‘I would be a better President than Mahama’ – Sylvester Mensah

Dan Soko

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Sly Mensah Flagbearer.jpegSlyvester Mensah, Former NDC presidential aspirant hopeful

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has said that he will be better than John Dramani Mahama if he is given the chance to lead the country.

While stating that the former President’s administration “did their best” while in office, he insisted that he would be able to take the country further than Mahama did.

A number of persons, including the Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, Ekow Spio Garbrah, and former Rector of the University of Professional Studies Prof Joshua Alabi have hinted of their desire to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s into the 2020 elections.

Despite not actually confirming it, John Mahama has given strong hints that he may try to recapture the Presidency he lost in 2016.
Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Sylvester Mensah also admitted that he was considering contesting for the position, adding that “consultations are ongoing” with his advisers on the matter.

When asked whether he believes he will do better than John Mahama if elected, Sylvester Mensah responded: “Of course, I believe strongly about that. I have competence and capacity that can move this country faster than any of the current hopefuls. I have ability and what it takes to move this country faster than any other.”

“The previous [President] could have done a very good job, but at the end of the day, you want to find out whether there is someone who could have done better. And doing better doesn’t necessarily define the other person’s performance as bad.”

‘Nothing was proven’

Questions have been raised about the suitability of Sylvester Mensah to contest for NDC’s internal primaries let alone the Presidency, following the circumstances that surrounded his exit from the NHIA.
However he brushed these concerns aside, stating that he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing in the matter.

“Just being investigated is not enough. Anybody can be investigated. There appears to be some impression about a few things. I was never arrested, I was never detained and I was never interdicted,” he said.

“I was called upon to respond to some uncertainty and I provided clarity and it all ended. At the end of the day, I had a formal letter to the effect that I had been exonerated and that they had been no adverse findings… I was never sacked from the NHIA, I was reassigned to the Presidency. ”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!