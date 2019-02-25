Home | News | Ayawaso Probe: Lydia Alhassan faces Short Commission today

Ayawaso Probe: Lydia Alhassan faces Short Commission today

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Member Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and widow of the late New Patriotic Party(NPP) MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, Lydia Seyram Alhassan would be appearing before the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry today February 25, 2019.

The MP who was described as “bloody widow” by the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) during her swearing-in in Parliament, will be facing the Commission from 12:00PM to 2:00PM.

She is to testify before the Commission what she saw or witnessed as probably the cause of the shooting incident and violence that marred the January 31, 2019 by-election which she won by 68 percent.

The Commission is probing the shooting and violence that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019.

Police report suggested six persons were injured from the violence and shootings but NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in whose residence the shooting incident reportedly occurred, told the Commission he recorded 16 persons who were injured.

Most of the injured persons were believed to be supporters of NDC.

The three-member Commission is resuming its sitting today after it went on break last week Wednesday

DGN Online has gathered that aside the MP, the National Security Commander, Col. Michael Opoku is to reappear before the Commission today from 10:00am to 11:00am.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George who was beaten during the election would also appear before the Commission today from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

