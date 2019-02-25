NDC delegates liked me but preferred ‘marketed’ Mahama – Nurideen Iddrisu

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Nurideen Iddrisu polled 519 votes as against Mahama's 2,312 votes

Failed flagbearer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hopeful he will one day lead the party.

Nurideen Iddrisu who polled 519 of the total votes cast said he has been endorsed by the grassroots as a possible replacement in future.

Former President John Mahama secured an overwhelming 213,410 votes representing 95.24% of the votes cast in the election.

Second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin polled 2,312, Prof. Joshua Alabi 3,398, Sylvester Mensah 928, Goozie Tanoh ans Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah polled 2,036 and 1,457 respectively.

Reacting to his performance, Nurideen Iddrisu said he was not surprised because the delegates had told him they will vote for Mahama.

“The delegates told me they liked me but preferred former President Mahama because he was easy to be marketed and I respected their opinion and had to abide by it” he stated.

The Oil and Gas expert pledged his unflinching support to Mr. Mahama ahead of the 2020 elections.

However, what is important, Nurideen Iddrisu stressed is for the NDC to unite for a resounding victory in the elections.

“It is time to build bridges. It is time to unite towards a vigorous campaign in 2020 which shall see the next NDC government in place in 2021 and I implore our candidate to lead the crusade of unity.