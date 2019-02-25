I don’t qualify to be Mahama’s running mate – Nurudeen

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu contested in the just ended NDC primaries

One of the six defeated flag bearer hopefuls of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, has ruled himself out as a possible running mate to the party’s recently-elected flag bearer, Mr John Mahama.

Mr Iddrisu said because he and Mr Mahama are both northerners, the political dynamics make him unqualified to partner the former president.

Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 25 February 2019 on whether or not he will accept to partner Mr Mahama if given the opportunity, Mr Iddrisu said: “John Dramani Mahama is my brother. We’re [both] from the north, so, as for Alhaji Nurudeen, he’s not part of the equation because we’re [both] from the same place.”

Mr Iddrisu added that: “I’ll work and support him in other areas but because we want victory, I don’t think in my personal opinion, it is right to pick your younger brother from the north to partner you. I’ll prefer in consultation with the party, he would pick someone from a different tribe that can help us bring in more votes and give us victory come 2020.”