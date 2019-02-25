Home | News | I don’t qualify to be Mahama’s running mate – Nurudeen

I don’t qualify to be Mahama’s running mate – Nurudeen

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Nurudeen IddrisuAlhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu contested in the just ended NDC primaries

One of the six defeated flag bearer hopefuls of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, has ruled himself out as a possible running mate to the party’s recently-elected flag bearer, Mr John Mahama.

Mr Iddrisu said because he and Mr Mahama are both northerners, the political dynamics make him unqualified to partner the former president.

Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 25 February 2019 on whether or not he will accept to partner Mr Mahama if given the opportunity, Mr Iddrisu said: “John Dramani Mahama is my brother. We’re [both] from the north, so, as for Alhaji Nurudeen, he’s not part of the equation because we’re [both] from the same place.”

Mr Iddrisu added that: “I’ll work and support him in other areas but because we want victory, I don’t think in my personal opinion, it is right to pick your younger brother from the north to partner you. I’ll prefer in consultation with the party, he would pick someone from a different tribe that can help us bring in more votes and give us victory come 2020.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!