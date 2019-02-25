Mahama ‘bought’ votes to win primaries – Wontumi claims

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Bernard Antwi Boasiako is NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has downplayed the significant of former President John Mahama’s victory in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako claimed he (Mahama) paid each delegate GH??20 to secure their vote in the keenly contested flagbearer elections.

John Mahama on Saturday won convincingly in the NDC’s presidential primaries, garnering more than 95% of the total valid votes cast leaving his contenders to grapple for the 5%.

Many political pundits have described the Mr. Mahama’s victory as a threat to the ruling party due to his charisma ahead of the 2020 general elections.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Bernard Antwi Boasiako said Mahama’s victory is artificial.

He claimed, his campaign team bought all the votes because they knew if most NDC members would have voted against him.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called alleged that, some NPP members who chanced upon those sharing the money got their share.

“My people told me about the money and I asked them to go for some because it is their stolen monies” he added.

Chairman Wontumi said Mahama’s victory makes him the happiest man on earth since 2020 elections will be cool chop.