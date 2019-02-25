Home | News | Mahama ‘bought’ votes to win primaries – Wontumi claims

Mahama ‘bought’ votes to win primaries – Wontumi claims

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Wontumi Bernard Antwi Boasiako.pngBernard Antwi Boasiako is NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has downplayed the significant of former President John Mahama’s victory in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako claimed he (Mahama) paid each delegate GH??20 to secure their vote in the keenly contested flagbearer elections.

John Mahama on Saturday won convincingly in the NDC’s presidential primaries, garnering more than 95% of the total valid votes cast leaving his contenders to grapple for the 5%.

Many political pundits have described the Mr. Mahama’s victory as a threat to the ruling party due to his charisma ahead of the 2020 general elections.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, Bernard Antwi Boasiako said Mahama’s victory is artificial.

He claimed, his campaign team bought all the votes because they knew if most NDC members would have voted against him.

Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called alleged that, some NPP members who chanced upon those sharing the money got their share.

“My people told me about the money and I asked them to go for some because it is their stolen monies” he added.

Chairman Wontumi said Mahama’s victory makes him the happiest man on earth since 2020 elections will be cool chop.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!