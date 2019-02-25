Home | News | Review of Army retirement age to begin this year – Akufo-Addo

Review of Army retirement age to begin this year – Akufo-Addo

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

Akufo Addo 1President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that the Military High Command will begin the implementation of the new law that will increase the length of stay in the Ghana Armed Forces by five years later in 2019.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been talking about plans to review period before retirement for recruits since 2016, when it was in opposition.

Currently, the recruits retire after 25 years of service. Following the review, they would now be required to exit the Force after 30 years.
The NPP has held that if a civil servant is allowed to retire at 60 years “you don’t ask somebody in the army to retire at 45 years if he enters at 20 years and then he goes home and has nothing to do.”

“The effect of this policy is that troops can continue to serve for a maximum of 30 years as opposed to the previous set duration of 25 years. However, one is permitted to apply to leave at any time through the laid down procedure,” President Akufo-Addo reiterated.

The President was speaking during a durbar of officers, men and women of the Armed Forces when he gave the recent assurance.

The durbar also marked the fulfilment of the government’s promise to supply over 130 vehicles for the Ghana Armed Forces to facilitate their transportation needs.

The President presented 140 vehicles, comprising 50 Ankai buses, 40 Toyota Landcruiser Hardbody Vehicles and 50 Toyota Hilux Pickups, to the Ghana Armed Forces.

He also commissioned the newly constructed Command Officers’ Mess.

The President also assured that the Government will provide the army with the necessary resources to carry out their roles effectively.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!