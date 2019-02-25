Review of Army retirement age to begin this year – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured that the Military High Command will begin the implementation of the new law that will increase the length of stay in the Ghana Armed Forces by five years later in 2019.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been talking about plans to review period before retirement for recruits since 2016, when it was in opposition.

Currently, the recruits retire after 25 years of service. Following the review, they would now be required to exit the Force after 30 years.

The NPP has held that if a civil servant is allowed to retire at 60 years “you don’t ask somebody in the army to retire at 45 years if he enters at 20 years and then he goes home and has nothing to do.”

“The effect of this policy is that troops can continue to serve for a maximum of 30 years as opposed to the previous set duration of 25 years. However, one is permitted to apply to leave at any time through the laid down procedure,” President Akufo-Addo reiterated.

The President was speaking during a durbar of officers, men and women of the Armed Forces when he gave the recent assurance.

The durbar also marked the fulfilment of the government’s promise to supply over 130 vehicles for the Ghana Armed Forces to facilitate their transportation needs.

The President presented 140 vehicles, comprising 50 Ankai buses, 40 Toyota Landcruiser Hardbody Vehicles and 50 Toyota Hilux Pickups, to the Ghana Armed Forces.

He also commissioned the newly constructed Command Officers’ Mess.

The President also assured that the Government will provide the army with the necessary resources to carry out their roles effectively.