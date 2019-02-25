Home | News | I'll not be the best person for running mate - Failed NDC flagbearer aspirant

I'll not be the best person for running mate - Failed NDC flagbearer aspirant

Dan Soko

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nurudeen Ahassan Running Mateplay videoAlhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu

Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, one of the flagbearer aspirants of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says he is not the person to be selected as the running mate for John Dramani Mahama.

"John Dramani Mahama is my brother . . . we are from the same family and so it is not part of the equation. I will work and support him in other areas, but because we want victory I don’t think it is right to pick his younger brother from the north to support him; I think it will be good to select another person from a different tribe. I will not be the best person,” he indicated in an interview on Class FM, Monday.

Alhaji Nurudeen was part of the seven candidates who contested for the flagbearership slot of the party.

At the end of the primaries which took place on Saturday, February 23, former President John Dramani Mahama emerged the winner with 95.24% and Nurudeen languishing at he bottom with 0.23%.

Nurudeen who was speaking in an interview on Class FM, Monday, said once delegates have decided on the former President, “we respect their opinion and support their decision”.

General view on election

Nurudeen giving a general impression of the election congratulated the election committee for organizing ‘such a peaceful election'.

“They did very well . . . I am very happy with the process," he said.

He further indicated that “I feel good because the people of NDC has spoken and given John Mahama victory. We are rallying behind him and I pledge my support. It’s about NDC and not about individual interest”.

