Not vote-buying if government feeds voters in 2020 - Mahama spokesperson

Dan Soko

Politics of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

John Mahama Condemns DldkeFormer President John Dramani Mahama

It is not vote-buying if the government decides to feed all voters during the 2020 presidential elections, the spokesperson for the recently elected presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress has said.

Denying accusations of vote-buying leveled against former president John Dramani Mahama in the NDC’s February 23 presidential primaries, James Agyenim Boateng held that once the feeding was not limited to only supporters of his candidate it should not be misconstrued as vote buying.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show [SMS] Monday, he further argued that if the government did this for all electorates during a general election, the opposition may be wrong to fault it as bribing the electorates.

Over the weekend, former president John Dramani Mahama commanded a resounding victory of 95%, to win the NDC presidential candidate ahead of six others.

The former president John Dramani Mahama on a campaign platform. He is accused of vote-buying in the recently conducted NDC presidential primaries.

The poll, manned by the Ghana Police Service and organized by the National Electoral Commission, has generally been rated as peaceful and well-organised.

But an allegation of vote-buying has been raised by Mr. Goosie Tanoh, one of the six other aspirants.

But Mr. Boateng, who is a former Deputy Minister of Information gave further clarity to explain what happened on the subject.

According to him, his boss was not directly involved and it only humane to feed voters who had traveled long distances to come and vote.

“There was only one former President. He had former appointees who were on the ground who provided food and drinks to help the Mahama campaign.”

He added, “Ghana is not Accra. People traveled long hours to the voting centres to vote. It was therefore important that we had no casualties. Nothing stopped anybody from helping out.”

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

