Home | News | GIPC woos African-American investors

GIPC woos African-American investors

Dan Soko

Business News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Yofi Grant CocoaCEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has called on the American Business Association including the National Black Association (NBA) to explore and partner Ghanaian businesses to promote their own investments in the country.

According to GIPC, the African-American community alone spends $1.3 trillion annually on investments and businesses in various parts of the world with just a small percentage coming to Africa.

Members of the NBA are currently in Ghana seeking investment opportunities.

In an interview with Class Business, the CEO of the GIPC, Yofi Grant advised the NBA to partner local investors for quicker returns.

He said: “The National Black Association is a very important group of people. They are African-Americans who have achieved MBAs in Education and found in most of the big corporate names that you can think about, so, it’s a very resourceful group but this time they are organising themselves to promote trade and investment between the association or the African-Americans in the diaspora and Ghana.

“They should express interest in partnerships; partnerships with the local economy are almost critical to define the success of their companies in Ghana [because], the foreign investors who have had indigenous partners in Ghana have tended to market much quicker than those who don’t”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!