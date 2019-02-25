Home | News | CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko's Bonsu hopeful of qualification

CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko's Bonsu hopeful of qualification

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kwame Bonsu KotokoAsante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has urged his teammates to look beyond the defeat at Nkana and fight on in the remaining matches of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-1 defeat to Nkana FC in Zambia on Sunday, their second in the group stage of the competition.

Despite the disappointing results in Kitwe, Kwame Bonsu says they can learn a lot from the defeat as they continue with their quest to reach the quarter finals.

" There’s always something that can be learned from winning and losing. I would argue we can learn much more from losing than we can from winning. The point is that you must approach it with a growth mindset vs. a victim mindset. We keep fighting!," he posted on Twitter.

Nkana FC got the advantage to open the scoring in the 21st minute after they were awarded a penalty.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail brought down forward Walter Bwalya inside the box and Freddy Tshimenga stepped up the score.

Burkina Faso import Songné Yacouba drew the Porcupine Warriors level with a blistering free-kick two minutes later.

Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side three minutes afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.

Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.

There’s always something that can be learned from winning and losing. I would argue we can learn much more from losing than we can from winning. The point is that you must approach it with a growth mindset vs. a victim mindset.
We keep fighting! ????????????? @AsanteKotoko_SC @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/zyVoTU9lHI

— Kwame Bonsu (@kwamebonsu21) February 24, 2019
Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!