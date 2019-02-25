CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko's Bonsu hopeful of qualification

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has urged his teammates to look beyond the defeat at Nkana and fight on in the remaining matches of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-1 defeat to Nkana FC in Zambia on Sunday, their second in the group stage of the competition.

Despite the disappointing results in Kitwe, Kwame Bonsu says they can learn a lot from the defeat as they continue with their quest to reach the quarter finals.

" There’s always something that can be learned from winning and losing. I would argue we can learn much more from losing than we can from winning. The point is that you must approach it with a growth mindset vs. a victim mindset. We keep fighting!," he posted on Twitter.

Nkana FC got the advantage to open the scoring in the 21st minute after they were awarded a penalty.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail brought down forward Walter Bwalya inside the box and Freddy Tshimenga stepped up the score.

Burkina Faso import Songné Yacouba drew the Porcupine Warriors level with a blistering free-kick two minutes later.

Ronald "Sate Sate" Kampamba restored the lead for the Likulu side three minutes afterwards after connecting a headed pass from Bwalya.

Kampamba increased the lead for the home side in the 53rd minute after heading home a Gift Zulu cross.

