These are the 3 Nigerian films selected for Hollywood exhibition

Hollywood selects three Nigerian films for a special exhibition.

They are: 'Lionheart', 'King of Boys' and 'Up North'. They will be showcased at this year's edition of 'Nollywood in Hollywood' on March 22 and 23 in Hollywood California, USA.

Apart from being picked, these three movies have one more thing in common - they were all directed by women.

Reacting to this, the event's director of operations, Maceo Willis, reportedly said: "That's simply amazing, in Hollywood, we struggle with diversity and inclusion. These powerful female voices from Nigeria are showing Hollywood how it's done.

"We believe these remarkable films will be great representatives of Nollywood."

Ose Oyamendan, a Nigerian-American filmmaker, is the brain behind the event, designed to showcase the best films in the country to the rest of the world.

The first edition held in 2018. It featured 'Isoken', '93 Days' and 'The Bridge.'

All about 'Lionheart', 'King of Boys' and 'Up North'

Lionheart tells the story of Adaeze, a young lady played by Genevieve Nnaji. She faces the challenges that come with running a male-dominated business when her father, played by Pete Edochie, is forced to step down because of health issues.

It is the directorial debut of Nollywood's top actress and Netflix's first original Nigerian movie.

King of Boys is a drama/political thriller about Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with political ambitions.

It was directed by Kemi Adetiba. It quickly became a box office success, in spite of the three solid reasons it should not have been a hit.

Also directed by a woman - Tope Oshin Ogun, Up North explores love, friendship, family politics and the tourism value of Northern Nigeria.

It grossed N50,339,066 in its first 10days.