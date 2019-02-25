Home | News | These are the 3 Nigerian films selected for Hollywood exhibition

These are the 3 Nigerian films selected for Hollywood exhibition

Dan Soko

Hollywood selects three Nigerian films for a special exhibition.

They are: 'Lionheart', 'King of Boys' and 'Up North'. They will be showcased at this year's edition of 'Nollywood in Hollywood' on March 22 and 23 in Hollywood California, USA.

Apart from being picked, these three movies have one more thing in common - they were all directed by women.

Reacting to this, the event's director of operations, Maceo Willis, reportedly said: "That's simply amazing, in Hollywood, we struggle with diversity and inclusion. These powerful female voices from Nigeria are showing Hollywood how it's done.

"We believe these remarkable films will be great representatives of Nollywood."

Ose Oyamendan, a Nigerian-American filmmaker, is the brain behind the event, designed to showcase the best films in the country to the rest of the world.

The first edition held in 2018. It featured 'Isoken', '93 Days' and 'The Bridge.' 

ALSO READ: Kemi Adetiba, Tope Oshin, Genevieve Nnaji mirror Nigeria in 3 movies

All about 'Lionheart', 'King of Boys' and 'Up North'

Lionheart tells the story of Adaeze, a young lady played by Genevieve Nnaji. She faces the challenges that come with running a male-dominated business when her father, played by Pete Edochie, is forced to step down because of health issues.

It is the directorial debut of Nollywood's top actress and Netflix's first original Nigerian movie.

King of Boys is a drama/political thriller about Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with political ambitions. 

It was directed by Kemi Adetiba. It quickly became a box office success, in spite of the three solid reasons it should not have been a hit.

Also directed by a woman - Tope Oshin Ogun, Up North explores love, friendship, family politics and the tourism value of Northern Nigeria.

It grossed N50,339,066 in its first 10days.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Kudos To The Police, EC

February 25, 2019

Ya Na Makes Key Appointments

February 25, 2019

If Primaries Were Horses, Spio And Others Would Ride!

February 25, 2019

Napo Visits Chief Imam

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: 27 Weapons Issued To SWAT

February 25, 2019

Military To Construct More Steel Bridges

February 25, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: I Was Tasked To Coordinate 21 MPs

February 25, 2019

Bagbin Beats Mahama In Nadowli/Kaleo

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!