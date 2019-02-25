VIDEO: Fella Makafui talks about how “Omo Ada” was recorded

Fella, who contributed to Medikal’s afrobeats/hiplife/dance jam, told Zionfelix that the whole thing wasn’t planned because it came out of the blue.

“The thing was so not planned,” Fella disclosed adding that: “We were just home and he was recording, and he was like ‘baby, come, I need you to say something in the song’. And that was just it.”

According to Fella Makafui, her verse wasn’t written and was totally unplanned.

“Nothing was written. He just said ‘oh say this’. He only asked me to say something, and that was all,” she added.

Watch her full interview below.