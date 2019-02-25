Nigeria's election generally peaceful - African Union

African Union says Nigeria's 2019 elections took place in a generally peaceful environment.

The election observers congratulate INEC for being open and cooperative.

INEC urged to collate and announce the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections as provided for by law.

The head of the African Union's Observation Mission said Nigeria's election was largely 'peaceful and orderly and in conformity with the country's legal framework'.

Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, AU observer mission head and former Ethiopia Prime Minister, in a preliminary statement issued on Monday, said the 2019 elections took place in a generally peaceful environment.

Elections in Nigeria

The AU teams, however, observed that there was lack of essential election materials in some voting points among other challenges.

“Despite these challenges, all observers reported that the environment outside the polling units was peaceful, even though some polling units were overcrowded and congested,” the AU said.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC

African Union congratulates Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being open and cooperative with electoral observers. It also urged the electoral body to expeditiously and transparently collate and announce the results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections as provided for by law.