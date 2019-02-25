Home | News | VIDEO: I’ll improve my fashion sense when I start getting paid like Shatta Wale – Kuami Eugene

VIDEO: I’ll improve my fashion sense when I start getting paid like Shatta Wale – Kuami Eugene

Dan Soko

In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the “Wish Me Well” singer during a radio interview mentioned that people will always talk about everything and that he isn’t worried so much about the backlash his wardrobe receives because he believes it’s a process.

KiDi, Richie Mensah and Kuami Eugene

According to Eugene, people feel that for the fact he is popular, he should be styled in top brands like Gucci, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and others but it doesn’t work like that.

The “Angela” hitmaker added that he will be able to improve his fashion sense as expected from fans only when he gets to a point that he gets paid like Sarkodie, Davido or Stonebwoy.

“Life is all about process if today Davido is wearing something that I can’t wear, maybe when you give me two, three more years when I am getting paid maybe like Sarkodie or Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy then I can able to afford whatever they are wearing,” he said.

Watch the video below and tells us what you think. Can Eugene only up his styling game only when he gets more money? Or are you expecting him to be clothed in top brands before you can appreciate his fashion sense? 

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

