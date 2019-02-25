Filth engulfs Jubilee House, Army Officers' Mess

Masses of refuse could be spotted along the wall of the presidential seat as well as the 37 Military Hospital.
Filth engulfs Jubilee House
The capital, Accra, has turned into the hub of filth and everything that goes along with it.
Even the refuse dropped in the vehicles are swept onto the street and nearby gutters at the various bus terminals and stops.
Filth engulfs Army Officers' Mess
The quest by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa before he exits as president may not be fulfilled.
Filth engulfs 37 Military hospital
Nana Addo in his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) said he remains determined in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first term.
He remarked that the government is set to launch a sanitation brigade that will see to the orderliness of keeping the city clean.
"We will intensify our efforts in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa," he said.
But his arduous search to make Accra clean may not come to fruition if Ghanaians are not disciplined towards sanitation to make Accra clean.
