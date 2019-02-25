John Mahama donated $1.5 to Nigerian presidential candidate - Abronye DC alleges

In a statement released to the media, Abronye wrote that despite the constant complaints by Mahama that Ghana is facing hardships, he found it prudent to go donate such a huge amount of money to another country.

MAHAMA SPENT $1.5 MILLION ON THE NIGERIAN ELECTION

Not too long ago, the former president John Mahama who usual wants to be referred to as Mr. TIO (The Incompetent One) raised concerns that he is facing hardship and that the NPP government is not paying his deserved remunerations as Ex president. He added that, he is now depending on his wife to survival but he was later exposed on that issue.

John Mahama has also been heard crying out loud that, this government (NPP) should pay the contractors who worked under his regime because they are suffering and dying out of poverty.

This same Mr. TIO (The Incompetent One) claims the economy under this administration is very weak and porus.

Upon all this complains, accusations and allegations by Mr. TIO who wants to be a president, he has been able to raise $1.5 million to support Mr. Atiku Abubakar who is also a presidential candidate contesting Mr. Buhari at Nigeria on the the ticket of People Democratic Party.

I am however not surprised that Mahama and the NDC sponsored Atiku Abubakar of the PDP because they have certain traits and features in common. Atiku Abubakar is widely known to be one of the most corrupt persons who have ever lived in the history of Nigeria. Also, the PDP is also a socialist party which cannot even mention one social intervention policy they have initiated in Nigeria.

Mr. Mahama supported Atiku with the intention that if Atiku should win the Nigerian elections, it would have a great impact on the 2020 Ghana election.

Mr. John Mahama and his NDC planned that, if Buhari should lose the Nigerian elections, it means he would be a one term president and that, they were going to use that to convince Ghanaians so that Nana Addo will also be a one term president.

Former President John Mahama

I am however not concerned about who wins or losses the Nigerian elections because it is simply illusive to think that their elections will have an impact on the Ghana election. This is because, candidates in these two countries are going into their respective elections with completely different track records and distinct policies.

My major concern and worry about Mahama's $1.5 million donation to Nigeria's Atiku Abubakar is that, this money could be have been used by the former president who is a senior citizen of this country and thinks there is hardship to support governmental initiatives such as building more schools to support the free shs policy, expanding the 1 district 1 Factory initiative and several other polices.

Even if Mr. Mahama did not want to support this government with his money, he could have used it to support the unemployed, hungry and vagabong NDC foot soldiers who have resulted to vigilantism, killing their colleagues at their party offices, causing mayhem and disrupting the peace in this country.

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Just in case the Mahama and NDC footsoldiers do not know, the Money Mahama spent on the Nigerian elections alone could have helped solve the problems of majority polling station executives in their party.

If each polling station executive was to be given at least GhS 500.00 they would have been able to use it establish tabletop businesses either for themselves or for any of their relatives and that would have helped curb unemployment and vigilantism in this country.

I want to submit to all and sundry that, looking at the demeanor of Former Prez Mahama popularly known as Mr. TIO, he does not care and think about the well being of his 'NDC foot soldiers' and not to even talk about Ghanaians in general.

I am very sure Mahama treats his NDC comrades as people with short memories and low thinking capacity as he has said in sometime past.

It is about time, the NDC 'foot soldiers' open their eyes and start to know the real Mahama.

Thank you!

Signed!

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

NPP Brong Ahafo Regional First Vice Chairman