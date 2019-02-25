Home | News | VIDEO: How can you sing about Moesha and leave me out? – Nana Ama McBrown to Sarkodie

VIDEO: How can you sing about Moesha and leave me out? – Nana Ama McBrown to Sarkodie

Dan Soko

According to McBrown who hosted her colleague actress, Moesha, on her cooking show, she considers it some feat for Moesha to have such phenomenal musicians to compose a song just about her.

Sarkode and Obrafour

Nana Ama has therefore called on Sarkodie to show her the same favour to compose a song about her this year.

“You didn’t get any upcoming acts who are now looking for fame but you’ve got those who have a degree in it and they left out McBrown … Sarkodie, I put it to you this year if you don’t do a special McBrown song …” she said in Twi.

McBrown also tagged Moesha as a legend to have such a song about her. According to the latter, the song really impressed her that she even told her Dad about it. 

Watch more from the video below and tell us if McBrown deserves some Sark bars as well.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

