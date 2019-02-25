Sam George testifies at Short's Commission today

The Commission, which was constituted by the government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the violence that erupted at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in January.

Sam George was assaulted by some National Security operatives during the by-election, an action that has been widely condemned.

READ ALSO: Ayawaso violence: SWAT team acted unprofessionally - Commander

Police report suggested six persons were injured from the violence and shootings but NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in whose residence the shooting incident reportedly occurred, told the Commission he recorded 16 persons who were injured.

Sam George

The three-member Commission has been sitting for the past two weeks at the Osu Castle in Accra.