Home | News | 'Ballot Box' To Decide If Ailing Algeria President Gets 5th Term: PM

'Ballot Box' To Decide If Ailing Algeria President Gets 5th Term: PM

Dan Soko
Algerians have taken to the street to protest ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term. By RYAD KRAMDI (AFP)

Algerians have taken to the street to protest ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term. By RYAD KRAMDI (AFP)

Algeria's prime minister on Monday insisted voters would determine if ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika gets a fifth term at the ballot box, after major protests against his candidacy.

Tens of thousands of people on Friday took to the streets, including in the capital Algiers where demonstrations are forbidden, to vent their ire at Bouteflika's bid to extend his 20 years in power at elections in April.

Presidential polls "will take place in less than two months, and everyone will make their choice freely", Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said in televised comments that were the first official reaction to the protests.

"Everyone has the right to support their candidate and be against any other candidate, the ballot box will decide in a peaceful and civilised way."

Bouteflika, who uses a wheelchair and has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013, announced on February 10 that he will run for another term in office.

The veteran leader flew to Switzerland on Sunday for what the presidency called "routine medical checks" ahead of the April 18 vote.

Ouyahia said Bouteflika has pledged to hold a national "conference, unprecedented in the history of Algeria" if he is reelected, where "everything" can be discussed.

The premier urged Algerians to show "vigilance", claiming that the "calls to demonstrate were from an unknown source" and could get out of hand.

"Algeria has been through enough suffering and experienced enough reforms to have the opportunity to choose in peace and quiet," he said.

The scale of the demonstrations on Friday took many in the North African state by surprise.

A follow-up call for protests by a small opposition group drew hundreds in central Algiers Sunday, but they were met by a heavy police deployment and tear gas.

Bouteflika, who has governed Algeria since 1999, was instrumental in fostering peace after a decade-long civil war in the 1990s.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

February 25, 2019

Veep To Launch GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

February 25, 2019

Kotoko Suffer Nkana Setback

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Algerians Hold New Demos Against 5th Term For Bouteflika

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!