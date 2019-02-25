Home | News | Searching For Jim Morrison's Soul In Père Lachaise Cemetery In Paris

Searching For Jim Morrison's Soul In Père Lachaise Cemetery In Paris

Dan Soko

Many famous people from all over who died in Paris ended up in Père Lachaise cemetery. Jim Morrison,the iconic singer with American rock band The Doors is one such person. Even 48 years after his death, his grave remains the most visited of all.

With more than 3.5 million visitors each year, Père Lachaise Cemetery is the third most visited place in Paris after the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower.

Since 2000, the cemetery has attracted four times more tourists, according to Benoît Gallot, the chief administrator of Père Lachaise . "It's free and easy to access. Also tourism has developed in Paris and there is a new public coming from Asia", he told RFI.

While global visitors come from all corners of the world to visit the graves of their famous compatriots who are buried in Père Lachaise , they also come to see the graves of artists such as French singer Edith Piaf, Oscar Wilde and Chopin.

Visiting Jim Morrison's grave

The grave of Jim Morrison , who died in Paris on 3 July 1971, aged 27, remains the most popular grave in the cemetery 48 years after his death.

"Today it is a must see for any tourist who sets foot in Père-Lachaise," says Benoît Gallot.

His grave has been secured for more than twenty years. Gallot explains:

"In the 80's, beginning of the 90's there was a lot of damage caused by tags on nearby graves. Many fans would also come with alcohol or drugs."

There is now a security perimeter composed of barriers that prevent access to the grave.

Allan Kardec and Ahmet Kaya

The graves of two other international figures' are also big attractions.

Allan Kardec , the founder of Spiritism who was born in 1804 and died in 1869.

"His grave is really flowery and well-maintened especially by the Brazilians [as] there is a true cult in Brazil , explains Benoît Gallot.

The grave of Singer Ahmet Kaya of mixed Kurdish-Turkish origin, often identified himself as a "Kurd of Turkey", is also very popular.

Kaya died in exile in France in November 2000. "According to estimates, there were between 10,000 and 15,000 people at his funeral", says Benoît Gallot.

"Everyday, people take selfies in front of his grave, just as they do at the grave of Jim Morrison".

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

February 25, 2019

Veep To Launch GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

February 25, 2019

Kotoko Suffer Nkana Setback

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Algerians Hold New Demos Against 5th Term For Bouteflika

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!