Home | News | Kim Grant Hails Players After ST Nettey Cup Win Over Dreams FC

Kim Grant Hails Players After ST Nettey Cup Win Over Dreams FC

Dan Soko
Hearts of Oak players celebrate

Hearts of Oak players celebrate

Kim Grant has hailed his players after they secured the ST Nettey Cup with a 2-1 victory over Dreams FC on Sunday.

Joseph Esso's brace in the first half was enough for the Phobians to lift the ultimate.

The Dawu based side grabbed a consolation goal in the 65th minute courtesy Patrick Arthur, who scored from the penalty spot.

"I have only been here for two months and look at what the players have achieved through hard work, it is a long term project, process and we are working on it and this is the early part but we will see when the cup competition starts," the Hearts of Oak trainer said.

“At the moment it is step by step, game by game and I am trying to get the boys working together and have that winning mentality and so far so good and i hope that it continues.”

"We are looking at the future as well and when the window opens we will try and strengthen the team as well."

Kim Grant was appointed as head coach in November last year following the departure of Henry Wellington.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

February 25, 2019

Veep To Launch GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

February 25, 2019

Kotoko Suffer Nkana Setback

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Algerians Hold New Demos Against 5th Term For Bouteflika

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!