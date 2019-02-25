Legon police refused to take my statement - Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has said that officials at the Legon Police station refused to take his statement after he reported an assault case at the La Bawaleshie area during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

According to him, he was only told by the police on duty to leave his phone number after which he would be called subsequently; a call he never received.

“I was told to go and that someone will call me but they did not take my statement and I asked the officer on duty that I have come to report, at least take my statement, she said I should go, took my number and said I will be called. It took 72 hours for me to receive a call from Superintendent Afful from National CID who said he was part of the investigation that had been commissioned by the IGP based on the complaint by the NDC to him, so it was in no way related to my visit to the Legon Police station”, he said.

Mr. George who submitted some shells from bullets fired on the day to the commission maintained that he held onto that till today because he did not trust the police service. As a matter of fact he said, from their actions during the chaos, he suspected that his evidence may be tampered with if he had submitted it prior to today.

His confidence in the commission however makes it easy to tender in the evidence today he said.

Sam George also testified that over 40 shots were fired at the scene of violence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.