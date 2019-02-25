Rawlings congratulates Mahama, but says his win is just the first step

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

File picture: Rawlings (L) stressing a point to John Mahama

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has reminded members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Saturday’s presidential election is just a step into recapturing power in 2020.

John Dramani Mahama, who lost the 2016 national elections to NPP’s Akufo-Addo, won the February 23 primary with a wide margin.

He obtained 95.23 percent of the total valid votes cast to beat six other contestants.

Mr. Rawlings, who founded the NDC, on Monday congratulated former President Mahama on his election as the flagbearer of the NDC.

“While congratulating ourselves as a party for a relatively smooth process, we have to remember that this is only the first step of the task to convince the larger Ghanaian electorate,” Mr. Rawlings said in a statement.

He also congratulated “all the other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting the results in a mature and good-natured manner”.

Mr. Rawlings urged President Mahama, the party leadership and all the grassroots to work together to re-embrace the NDC’s core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.