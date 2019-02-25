I was assaulted by two National Security officers – Sam George tells Commission

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

play videoMember of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, says he was assaulted by more than one person during the violence that occurred at La Bawaleshie during the by-election.

According to him, contrary to several reports that he was attacked by only one National Security Operative, he said ‘two officers from the National Security assaulted me’.

Sam George who was slapped on that day said instead of a uniformed police officer protecting him after being assaulted, “the only intervention was to pick up a mobile phone for the National Security operative that has fallen and not to protect me; an unarmed man”.

After assault

The Ningo Prampram MP who was giving his testimony when he appeared before the Emile Short Commission said after being assaulted he was left with two options.

“Either to kneel down there and say my last prayers or take flight, and I took the latter; I run as fast as my legs could carry me . . .” he told the Commission.

According to him, even though he went into hiding, he could hear the National Security operatives shouting his name and still looking for him and that they stopped their search after he posted what had happened to him on facebook.