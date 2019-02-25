Home | News | Your reconciliation moves are encouraging – Akufo-Addo to Yaa-Na

Your reconciliation moves are encouraging – Akufo-Addo to Yaa-Na

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: kasapafmonline.com

YaNa Akufo DagbonPresident Akufo-Addo and some Dagbon leaders

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has applauded the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II, for initiating moves aimed at reconciling the traditional State of Dagbon by according Yakubu Abdulai and Abdulai Mahamadu with new respectable positions.

kasapafmonline.com understands is reliably informed that Yakubu Abdulai Andani, formerly the Kampakuya Na is now the Yoo-Na of Savelugu whilst Abdulai Mahamadu, formerly the Bolin Lana is now the Mion Lana.

The President, who has been receiving daily briefings about happenings in Dagbon, upon hearing the news could not hide his joy than to log on to his Facebook page and share the momentous story with his followers.

Below is the comment of the President as shared on his Facebook page:

“The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II, is to be applauded for moving quickly to accord Yakubu Abdulai Andani, formerly the Kampakuya Na, and Abdulai Mahamadu, formerly the Bolin Lana, their new positions in the traditional State of Dagbon to seal the process of reconciliation, and begin the new ordering of Dagbon.

Today, Yakubu Abdulai Andani has become Yoo-Na of Savelugu, whist Abdulai Mahamadu is now Mion Lana.

They are young men with bright, promising futures before them, and it is my expectation they will help Yaa-Na Mahama Abukari II lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity.

I wish all of them the best of luck, and God’s blessings on the people of Dagbon”.

