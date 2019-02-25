AWW Violence: I didn’t go to La Bawaleshie with 15 bikers – Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George has denied claims that he arrived at the La-Bawaleshie polling station with 15 motorbikes and riders during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

He told the Commission of Inquiry that is probing the violence that marred the by-election that a claim by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah when he testified before the same Commission smacks of falsehood and should be ignored.

“Honorable Kan Dapaah said I arrived in a car with three people in the car and 15 motor bikers. That is what I want to put on record that I did not appear in that manner at the polling station,” Mr George said on Monday, 25 February 2019.

He added: Honourable Bryan Acheampong also said that I arrived there alone in my car but with 15 motor bikers. Again, I want to state for emphasis that I arrived alone in my car without bikers.”