AWW Violence: I didn’t go to La Bawaleshie with 15 bikers – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George
Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel Nartey George has denied claims that he arrived at the La-Bawaleshie polling station with 15 motorbikes and riders during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.
He told the Commission of Inquiry that is probing the violence that marred the by-election that a claim by the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah when he testified before the same Commission smacks of falsehood and should be ignored.
“Honorable Kan Dapaah said I arrived in a car with three people in the car and 15 motor bikers. That is what I want to put on record that I did not appear in that manner at the polling station,” Mr George said on Monday, 25 February 2019.
He added: Honourable Bryan Acheampong also said that I arrived there alone in my car but with 15 motor bikers. Again, I want to state for emphasis that I arrived alone in my car without bikers.”
