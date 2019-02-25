Home | News | Mahama’s victory makes election 2020 easy for us - Omari Wadie

Mahama’s victory makes election 2020 easy for us - Omari Wadie

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: adomonline.com

Omari Wadie E0392Micheal Omari Wadie, NPP third Vice Chairman

National third Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Micheal Omari Wadie says the election of John Mahama makes a win for the NPP even easier in the 2020 polls.

Former President John Dramani Mahama was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Party’s flagbearer for the 2020 general election on Saturday, February 23, 2019 during the party’s primaries.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM after Mahama’s decisive win in the NDC’s presidential primaries over the weekend, Omari Wadie explained it would be easy for the NPP to defeat him in the 2020 elections.

“We are not worried. We are only excited they chose him because it will make our work easier and that will also give us the power for a little longer than the [usual] 8 years. We want to remain in power a little longer and as long as it is Mahama, it gives us the confidence that we are winning the next elections.”

The leadership of the party however expressed their confidence in John Mahama to lead the party into the 2020 polls and successfully win power from the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Members of the NDC believe John Mahama stands a chance against Akufo-Addo who beat Mahama in the 2016 elections.

