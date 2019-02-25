Home | News | Moesha Boduong donates blood at Miss Ghana blood donation despite HIV/AIDS ‘tag’

Moesha Boduong donates blood at Miss Ghana blood donation despite HIV/AIDS ‘tag’

Dan Soko

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Moesha Blood Donation.jpegMoesha with some volunteers at the blood donation exercise

Embattled actress and model, Moesha Boduong, was spotted at the Rawlings Park on Saturday, February 23, 2018 donating blood as part of her efforts to support the blood donation exercise by the Miss Ghana Foundation.

Moesha Boduong, who in recent weeks has been the center of speculations about being infected with HIV/AIDS, hit back at her critics saying, “if indeed I had AIDS, I would not have been here to support this initiative. In fact, I would not have been allowed to partake in the donation exercise.”

A Snapchat user recently caused a stir on social media after allegedly exposing some jaw-dropping information about the sexual escapades of some Ghanaian celebrities, Moesha Boduong included.

According to the anonoymous Snapchatter, Moesha Boduong contracted the disease after having unprotected sex with a former manager of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for GHC 300,000.

The blood donation exercise was championed by reigning Miss Ghana, Nana Ama Benson and had many celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile the man at the centre of the controversy, Livingston Aik Abani has debunked allegations that he has HIV/AIDS and has been deliberately spreading it to several popular females in Ghana.

Mr Abani has shared a photo of a lab result from MDS-Lancet Laboratories Ghana Limited, dated February 19, 2019, to disprove the claims by the snapchat user

