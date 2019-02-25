Commission of Inquiry: I was at Ayawaso West Wuogon to monitor the elections - Sam George

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Dzata George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-prampram, Sam George has indicated that his presence at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election was solely for the purposes of monitoring and coordination.

According to him, a 21-member team was appointed by the minority to monitor the by-elections independently.

As part of his responsibilities he said, he went round a few polling stations, the La Bawaleshie Center included.

“I entered the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to discharge my duties as a monitor. For the purpose of our monitoring, the constituency had been zoned into 7 zones”.

He made this statement after the Commission of Inquiry asked him what warranted his presence at the polling grounds on the day of the incident.

Sam George was assaulted by some masked national security operatives at the residence of the NDC candidate ,Delali Brimpong, close to the La Bawaleshie Presby school during the by-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon on January 31, 2019.