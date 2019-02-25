Home | News | CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko will beat Nkana in Kumasi - Former coach

CAF Confed Cup: Kotoko will beat Nkana in Kumasi - Former coach

Dan Soko

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Frimpong Manso KotokoFormer Kotoko coach, Frimpong Manso

Former coach and player of Asante Kotoko Frimpong Manso is positive his team's defeat to Nkana FC was a minor setback and the Reds will triumph over them in the reverse fixture. The Porcupines hopes to continue their winning streak in the CAF Confederation Cup had a setback after losing 3-1 to Nkana FC in Kitwe.

According to Frimpong Manso, Kotoko committed blunders which were avoidable hence contributing to the defeat and coach CK Akonnor needs to sharpen the rough edges before Sunday's encounter.

He is however confident the Reds will record a victory to the delight of their fans on March 3 in the reserve fixture against the Zambian side Nkana FC.

"The defensive errors were too much and Kotoko opened the game too much. The centre backs were also not protected because they suffered throughout the game."

"Despite the errors, Kotoko played very well yesterday but the unnecessary errors at the back caused the team the defeat", he told Happy FM.

"I am very sure that Kotoko can beat Nkana FC in Kumasi. Kotoko should come back and correct their mistakes although they will lose Amos Frimpong comparatively Nkana FC will lose two key players."

