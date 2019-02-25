CAF Confed Cup: Coach Akonnor blames defensive errors for Kotoko's defeat

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Charles K Akonnor has blamed defensive errors for his side’s 3-1 defeat to Nkana FC in their third Group C match of the CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday at the Nkana Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered their second defeat in the group stages in Zambia as Nkana whipped them by 3-1 to claim the top sport in the group.

Speaking to the media after the game, Akonnor blamed his defenders for committing errors at the back and also their failure to contain the opponent’s crosses in their box.

"We lost today’s game because my team made a lot of defensive errors that proved costly. Nkana made a lot of good crosses in the box that we failed to contain.

“We were under a lot of pressure before the game, the pressure will be even more now that we have lost. But we have to accept it in good faith and concentrate on the next game,” Coach Akonnor.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Nkana FC in the reverse fixture on Sunday, March 3 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The other Group C game between ZESCO United and Al Hilal of Sudan ended 1-1.