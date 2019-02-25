Home | News | Azorka Boys Not Vigilante Group - Sam George

Azorka Boys Not Vigilante Group - Sam George

Dan Soko
Sam George appearing before the Short Commission Monday with his lawyer

Sam George appearing before the Short Commission Monday with his lawyer

NDC MP, Mr. Samuel Nartey George has rejected the characterization of the Azorka Boys as a vigilante group. Instead, he argues the group is into community development.

The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament made this claim Monday when he appeared as a witness before the Emile Short Commission investigating the violence that marred the recent Ayawaso by-elections and related matters.

Sam George was captured by media footages being assaulted by men said to be national security operatives but whom he claims are members of the governing New Patriotic Party’s invincible forces.

According to Mr. George, those who accuse the Azorka Boys of vigilantism are misinformed. “I can state for a fact without equivocation that the party I belong to, the NDC, does not have any vigilante group,” he said.

Source:Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

About the Author:

Dan Soko
