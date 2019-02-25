Home | News | Eastern Region: Mahama Won Massively In Oda, Akyem Swedru And Achiase

Eastern Region: Mahama Won Massively In Oda, Akyem Swedru And Achiase

Dan Soko
At the just ended NDC Presidential Primaries, an overwhelming victory was recorded by the former President John Dramani Mahama in key areas of the eastern region.

These areas included Oda, Akyem Swedru and Achiase constituencies.

Former President Mahama secured 366 votes to beat his closest contender Joshua Alabi who had 11 votes in the elections supervised by the Electoral Commission.

He was followed by Ekow Spio-Garbrah who secured 3 votes with Sylvester Mensah obtaining 1 vote. Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu all had zero votes.

There was high voter turn-out in the Achiase constituency. At the Achiase constituency, former President Mahama had 482 votes to secure the winner position followed by Joshua Alabi who had 15 votes. Goosie Tano and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu had 3 votes each while Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin and Ekow Spio-Garbrah had 2 votes each.

At the Akyem Swedru constituency, John Mahama had 268 votes, Goosie Tanoh 20 votes, Joshua Alabi 19 votes, Sylvester Mensah and Alban Bagbin secured 4 votes each while Ekow Spio-Garbrah had 1vote and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu also obtained zero votes.

In the latest development, John Mahama also won heavily at the Asene Manso Akroso constituency which was carved out from the Oda constituency recently.

He had 655 votes to secure the winner followed by Joshua Alabi with 9 votes. Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu secured 4 votes, Ekow Spio-Garbrah had 3 votes, Alban Bagbin and Goosie Tandoh had 2 votes each while Sylvester Mensah secured only 1 vote.

Obviously, these constituencies are known to be the New Patriotic Party (NPP) strong seats since 1992.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

