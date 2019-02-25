Sammy Anim Addo is new Executive Chairman for Division One side Young Appostles

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Sammy Anim Addo

Division One League side Young Apostles have announced popular football administrator Sammy Anim Addo as the club’s new Executive Chairman.

The football enthusiast who doubles as the manager of Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan was at the Coronation Park today with foreign scouts when Young Apostles played BA United FC in a friendly which ended 0-0.

“Yes it’s confirmed now and I’m the new Executive Chairman and Owura Domfeh still remains the founder of the club,” Samuel Anim Addo disclosed to Space FM in Sunyani.

“We have already gotten two players outside for trials and more players will follow soon as you saw the two scouts at the VIP monitoring the players,” he added.