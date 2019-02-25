NPP MP's 200-acre mango plantation burnt down reports false - Krachi Youth Association

General News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Patrick Oppong-Sekyere

The MP's farm was located on the Wurawura to Dambai road

The Krachi Youth Association have moved swiftly to deny reports making rounds in the media that MP of Krachi-East, Michael Gyato's 200 acre mango and teak farm was burnt.

The reports stated that the farm was burnt by some angry individuals because Mr Gyato influenced the siting of the Oti regional capital at Dambai against the wishes of the people of Kete Krachi.

This report have however been denied by the Krachi Youth Association in a press release.

Portions of the release read : "We wish to state categorically that, this allegation is not only frivolous, mischievous and misleading but also treachery perpetrated by a consummate liar"

"It must be known to the public that, there is no reason why any Krachi native will set ablaze Hon.Micheal Gyato’s farms nor harm any of his relations domiciled in Krachi West merely because he influenced the capital of Oti region to be located at Dambai in the Krachi East which still forms part of the Krachi Traditional Area"

"Our checks indicate that the farm got burnt almost a month before the declaration of Dambai as capital of Oti by the President on 15th February, 2019. In this regard, it will be preposterous and wicked for any serious minded person to link the siting of Dambai as regional capital to the arson.

"Indiscriminate bush burning around this season may have caused the disaster.

"We hereby call on the public to disregard this misleading story which is aimed at tarnishing the image of the good people of Krachi"

Read full statement below

KRACHI YOUTH ASSOCIATION

PRESS STATEMENT

SUBJECT: NPP MP'S 200 ACRE MANGO PLANTATION BURNT DOWN FOR INFLUENCING OTI CAPITAL.

It has come to the attention of the Krachi Youth Association about news going rounds in the media that the MP of Krachi-East, Honorable Michael Gyato's 200 acre mango and teak farm was burnt because he influenced the siting of the Oti regional capital at Dambai against the wishes of the people of Kete Krachi.

We wish to state categorically that, this allegation is not only frivolous, mischievous and misleading but also treachery perpetrated by a consummate liar. We also wish to place on record that, the people of Krachi are peace loving, matured and well-mannered people who will never indulge in such acts of extreme callousness as being alleged.

Facts

It must be known to the public that, there is no reason why any Krachi native will set ablaze Hon.Micheal Gyato’s farms nor harm any of his relations domiciled in Krachi West merely because he influenced the capital of Oti region to be located at Dambai in the Krachi East which still forms part of the Krachi Traditional Area.

Hon.Micheal Gyato was born, raised and nurtured in Kete-Krachi. He is our brother and so there is no way someone from Kete-Krachi will destroy his properties. He owns a house, and other properties in Kete-Krachi. All these are intact as we speak.

Krachis and Nchumurus are like conjoins. We are the same people and we respect, cherish and value our consanguinity. Our dialects are intelligible. Again, intermarriages amongst us have deepened our relationship. Also, Dambai, now Krachi East, was carved out of Krachi District in 2004 and we have never begrudged our Nchumuru brothers and sisters for any reason; we have co-existed since time in memorial.

The very farm in question is about 6 km away from Dambai in the Krachi East. While the other one is also in the Krachi Nchumuru district. This means both are far from Kete-Krachi in the Krachi west district.Our checks indicate that the the farm got burnt almost a month before the declaration of Dambai as capital of Oti by the President on 15th February, 2019. In this regard, it will be preposterous and wicked for any serious minded person to link the siting of Dambai as regional capital to the arson.

Indiscriminate bush burning around this season may have caused the disaster. Many other people’s farms were burnt as well around the same time Hon.Micheal Gyato’s farm got burnt. Our checks also indicate that it is not true the entire 200acres of the mangoes and teak trees got burnt.

We hereby call on the public to disregard this misleading story which is aimed at tarnishing the image of the good people of Krachi. We also entreat the Honorable MP to confirm whether or not his farm was burnt by the people of Krachi. Krachis and the Nchumurus will mutually need each other for a myriad of reasons. Krachis will therefore never engage in this bestial act against a brother they raised.

Finally, we welcome Dambai as our new regional capital and call upon all people residing in the Oti region to work together to ensure a rapid development of our respective districts.

We therefore call on all media houses to stop circulating this palpable falsehood and spare us the moment to think of how to develop our area.

Long Live Ghana

Long Live Oti

Long live Kaakye

Thank you

SIGNED: MR. BARNABAS KWAME YEBOAH (PRO)