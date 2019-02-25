What if the Northern Region is renamed 'The Gbewaa Region' – Tamale North MP

Member of Parliament for the Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament for the Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini has ignited a regional conversation on the creation of the new regions.

Suggesting that the Northern region for instance could have a change of name with a proper identity.

He proposed that, the original name, ‘Northern region’, which now seems to be a predominantly Dagbomba settlement could at this stage be changed to what he calls, ‘The Gbewaa region’.

In a facebook post, the youngest Member of Parliament from the northern part and a former radio broadcaster asked; “What if our Region is renamed ” The Gbewaa Region?”…he pondered