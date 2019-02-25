Maxwell Konadu refutes dismissal rumours

Sports News of Monday, 25 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Deputy Black Stars coach, Maxwell Konadu

Deputy Black Stars coach, Maxwell Konadu, has refuted reports suggesting his appointment with the Black Stars has been terminated by the Normalisation Committee (NC).

Last Friday, there were media reports suggesting that the Ghanaian trainer had been relieved of his national duties and will be replaced by assistant coach of Danish side Nordsjaelland, Masud Didi Dramani.

However, the Black Stars B coach said he had not received any official communication from the Normalisation Committee and so would not be in the position to comment on the matter.

Speaking to the Graphic Sports in an interview last Friday, the 46-year-old ex-international said he preferred to remain silent on the matter until he received an official notification.

“It’s not official; they (NC) haven’t told me anything so I have no idea. I don’t know anything about it”, Konadu responded. Konadu was appointed to assist Coach Kwasi Appiah in the Black Stars in 2012 and continued to deputise for Avram Grant when Appiah was removed in 2015.

Following Appiah’s second coming in 2017, it was speculated that Coach Konadu would be side-stepped due to his alleged betrayal of Appiah.

But Coach Appiah maintained him in addition to his role as the Black Stars B team, while Ibrahim Tanko was drafted in as the first deputy Black Stars coach.

After seven years of working with the senior national team, it is reported that the Normalisation Committee wants to terminate his contract with the national team to enable him to concentrate on the Black Stars B team.

However, the 1992 Olympic Games bronze winner said he had no bad working relationship with the NC.

“You know me. I have no problem with anybody and officially I haven’t been told anything so I don’t even know how to answer your question,” Konadu stated.