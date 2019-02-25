Home | News | Inside Chimamanda Adichie's wardrobe, the Nigerian famous author who wants everyone to 'Wear Nigeria'

Dan Soko

Inspired by Nigeria's economic challenges in 2017, Chimamanda Adichie started the 'Wear Nigerian' project.

Explaining via her Facebook account, the acclaimed author wrote, "If we are to grasp for a silver lining, then the 'Buy Nigerian to Grow The Naira' rhetoric is one. In that spirit, I recently decided to wear mostly Nigerian brands for my public appearances."

Two years later, Adichie continues to rock her mostly Nigerian-made colourful outfits from local designers like Grey, DZYN, Gozel Green and many others.

With the help from her nieces Chisom and Amaka, she documents her beautiful, colourful looks on Instagram.

Today, Business Insider Sub-Sahara takes a look inside the fashionista's online wardrobe.

Here are 10 times Chimamanda Adichie made us want to 'Wear Nigerian':

