Home | News | 27 of the world's 30 unhealthy countries are in Africa

27 of the world's 30 unhealthy countries are in Africa

Dan Soko

The newly released Bloomberg Health Index has revealed the healthiest and unhealthiest countries in the world.

Based on factors like life expectancy, access to clean water and sanitation across 169 countries, Africa scored really low.

Of the 30 unhealthy countries in the world, the index found 27 in the continent. The remaining three are Haiti, Afghanistan and Yemen.

It is not all bad news for Africa. Mauritius scored 74th globally and ranked as the healthiest in Sub-Sahara. This is due to its low death rate by communicable diseases. 

African countries can not be found on the list of the world's healthiest nations (Bloomberg)

See the 10 healthiest countries in the world here.

ALSO READ: Meet Dr Adanna Steinacker, the young woman on a mission to change how foreign medical students are placed in hospitals in Africa

Health care in African countries 

Numbeo, the world's largest database of user-contributed data, has also released its list of countries with good health care.

According to the site, the 2019 Health Care Index looks at the "overall quality of the health care system, health care professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, cost, etc."

Here are the top 5 African countries with the best health care:

1.South Africa

Number one in the continent with a score of 62.56

2.Tunisia

South Africa is followed by Tunisia with a score of 59.59.

Top 5 countries with the best health care (Numbeo)

3.Nigeria

In third place is Nigeria with a score of 55.33

 4.Algeria

Fourth on the list is Algeria with 54.12.

5.Egypt

Egypt ranks last with 44.22.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!