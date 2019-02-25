27 of the world's 30 unhealthy countries are in Africa

The newly released Bloomberg Health Index has revealed the healthiest and unhealthiest countries in the world.
Based on factors like life expectancy, access to clean water and sanitation across 169 countries, Africa scored really low.
Of the 30 unhealthy countries in the world, the index found 27 in the continent. The remaining three are Haiti, Afghanistan and Yemen.
It is not all bad news for Africa. Mauritius scored 74th globally and ranked as the healthiest in Sub-Sahara. This is due to its low death rate by communicable diseases.
Health care in African countries
Numbeo, the world's largest database of user-contributed data, has also released its list of countries with good health care.
According to the site, the 2019 Health Care Index looks at the "overall quality of the health care system, health care professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, cost, etc."
Here are the top 5 African countries with the best health care:
1.South Africa
Number one in the continent with a score of 62.56
2.Tunisia
South Africa is followed by Tunisia with a score of 59.59.
3.Nigeria
In third place is Nigeria with a score of 55.33
4.Algeria
Fourth on the list is Algeria with 54.12.
5.Egypt
Egypt ranks last with 44.22.
