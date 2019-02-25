Top 5 male celeb looks at the Oscar 2019

These men prove that chivalry is not dead with these dashing looks on the Oscars red carpet.
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman brought Wakanda to the Oscar red carpet in a black sequin jacket with a train topped off with Bulgari jewellery.
Chris Evans
Another jacket extraordinaire made an appearance on the person of Chris Evans in a teal blue Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo.
Henry Golding
Never seen anyone wear a white bow tie against a white vest so flawlessly. Henry Golding had the perfect contrast to his custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label tuxedo.
Richard E. Grant
Red and grey never looked as good as it did on Richard E. Grant. The actor looked dashing in his red tuxedo jacket with a contrasting grey lapel.
John Mulaney
Men wear flowers too or so says John Mulaney in a floral brocade dinner jacket.
