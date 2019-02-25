3 female university students caught performing rituals at T-junction at 2 a.m. (Video)

Some are made to believe that such things have the powers to make them pass their examinations and outperform their colleagues on a silver platter, hence they focus most of their energy, time and resources engaging in them.

Three female students of one of the universities in Ile-Ife of Nigeria’s Osun State were arrested on Saturday in the process of performing rituals deep in the night.

Reports say the ladies were attempting to perform a ritual bath at a certain T-junction when they were discovered.

They were found in possession of buckets of water, local sponges, three charm-filled calabashes and some underwear in their possession.

It is suspected that the underwear might belong to other colleagues of the university for whose destruction sake they intended to perform the rituals.

A viral video shows them kneeling down and displaying the items on the orders of residents who arrested them, while others filmed them with their phones.

Watch the video below: