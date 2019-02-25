Home | News | 10 of the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2019 Oscars

10 of the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2019 Oscars

Dan Soko

The Oscars are always filled with killer fashion statements from attendees and this year was no different. And so we’ve rounded up the best of the best on this year’s Oscar red carpet. 

Regina King

Regina king came fiercely in white with a high thigh split gown from Oscar de la Renta. The classic gown showed off the Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress trim figure and extremely toned legs. 

Constance Wu

Constance Wu wowed in a summer yellow ruffled chiffon gown from Versace. The custom made gown exposed her smooth shoulders in an off shoulder with a plunging neckline. 

Jennifer Lopez

Guess who came all ready to party? Donning a disco number from Tom Ford, Jennifer Lopez looked dashing on the Oscar red carpet. 

Helen Mirren

The Triple Crown of Acting performer looked vibrant in a pink and orange layered chiffon gown. Helen Mirren really rocked Schiaparelli Haute Couture. 

Emma Stone

This Louis Vuitton amber-hued sequined number was the perfect match for Emma Stone at the year’s Oscars. 

Lady Gaga

Nothing less is expected of the drama queen and she lived up to our expectations. Lady Gaga dredged up old Hollywood glam with her black Alexander McQueen ballgown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamonds.

READ ALSO: Jason Momoa's pink Oscars tuxedo was custom-made by Karl Lagerfeld

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh from the cast of Crazy Rich Asians charmed the Oscar red carpet in a gold silver sequined ball gown by Elie Saab.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke mother of dragons turned up fiery in a Balmain silver piece with a lilac hue. 

Amandla Stenberg

The young actress looked stunning in a classical piece from Miu Miu and cornrows. Amandla Stenberg, our crush all day. 

Krysten Ritter

Wearing Reem Acra, Kyrsten Ritter rocked the Oscars red carpet and baby bump at the same time. 

