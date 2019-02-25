10 of the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2019 Oscars

The Oscars are always filled with killer fashion statements from attendees and this year was no different. And so we’ve rounded up the best of the best on this year’s Oscar red carpet.
Regina King
Regina king came fiercely in white with a high thigh split gown from Oscar de la Renta. The classic gown showed off the Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress trim figure and extremely toned legs.
Constance Wu
Constance Wu wowed in a summer yellow ruffled chiffon gown from Versace. The custom made gown exposed her smooth shoulders in an off shoulder with a plunging neckline.
Jennifer Lopez
Guess who came all ready to party? Donning a disco number from Tom Ford, Jennifer Lopez looked dashing on the Oscar red carpet.
Helen Mirren
The Triple Crown of Acting performer looked vibrant in a pink and orange layered chiffon gown. Helen Mirren really rocked Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Emma Stone
This Louis Vuitton amber-hued sequined number was the perfect match for Emma Stone at the year’s Oscars.
Lady Gaga
Nothing less is expected of the drama queen and she lived up to our expectations. Lady Gaga dredged up old Hollywood glam with her black Alexander McQueen ballgown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamonds.
READ ALSO: Jason Momoa's pink Oscars tuxedo was custom-made by Karl Lagerfeld
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh from the cast of Crazy Rich Asians charmed the Oscar red carpet in a gold silver sequined ball gown by Elie Saab.
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke mother of dragons turned up fiery in a Balmain silver piece with a lilac hue.
Amandla Stenberg
The young actress looked stunning in a classical piece from Miu Miu and cornrows. Amandla Stenberg, our crush all day.
Krysten Ritter
Wearing Reem Acra, Kyrsten Ritter rocked the Oscars red carpet and baby bump at the same time.
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article