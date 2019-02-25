Home | News | Meet the Ghanaian artist who dazzles with incredible pencil drawings [Photos]

Meet the Ghanaian artist who dazzles with incredible pencil drawings [Photos]

Dan Soko

Frederick Mwenviel Dibkuu is currently a police officer who works at the Criminal Data and Service Bureau Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the police headquarters.

When artist Mwenviel puts pencil to paper, his works really come to life.

His clever pencil and charcoal drawings are achieved by a trick of the mind, using shading and angles to give them a life of their own and make them leap off the page.

﻿Frederick Mwenvil Dibkuu art

"I want my drawings to put across the message that the eye can trick the mind and make you believe that there are dimensions that are not really there," Mwenviel Dibkuu said.

His clever life-like pencil drawings area are achieved by a trick of the mind and he's a native from Wa in the Upper West region.

Mwenvil pencil art

Using his own hands and objects to make the drawings appear even more life-like, they appear to show two men using their strength to pull a pencil out of the artist’s hand, as well as a snake slithering away as its being drawn.

﻿Frederick Mwenvil Dibkuu art

He is a believer of administering art to conceptualize possibilities, forecast future happenings.

"Drawing has always been my first preference and use several mediums in this field. Being able to jump between the monochromes of graphite to the colored pencils is easy and gives variety to my work and interest to my portfolio," he told Pulse.com.gh.

﻿Frederick Mwenvil Dibkuu pencil artwork
Mwenvil Dibkuu pencil art

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Ayawaso Probe: Sam George Denied Video Opportunity

February 25, 2019

London Stock Exchange, Ghana Agree To Develop Capital Markets

February 25, 2019

KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!