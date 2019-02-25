Head porter jailed for stealing mobile phone and Cash

By
Isaac Asirifi/ Clement Eshun, GNA
Cape Coast, Feb.25,
GNA - A Cape Coast Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced an 18-year old head
porter to three months imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone and cash of Gh¢
200.00.
The convict, Michael
Awuah stole a Techno F1 valued at Gh¢300.00 and Gh¢200.00 cash.
He pleaded not guilty
to the charge but was found guilty after trial.
Prosecuting, Sargeant
Iddrisu Yakubu told the Court presided over by Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu that the
complainant is a Community Police personnel at Kotokruba Police Station whiles
Awuah is a head porter residing at Adisadel in Cape Coast.
The Prosecution said
on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at about 0730hours, the complainant was sitting at
Central Regional Hospital junction when Awuah asked her for direction to a
forex bureaux to change some foreign currency claiming that his sister was on
admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
He said the
complainant told the convict that she did not know any forex bureaux around but
Awuah insisted she could direct him to a place then suddenly another young man
appeared at the scene who was later identified as Awuah's accomplice upon which
the complainant asked him to assist Awuah.
Mr Yakubu said the
young man then directed Awuah and left the scene and Awuah also left, but after
they had left the complainant detected that her techno F1 Mobile Phone and cash
which was on a table had vanished.
He suspected Awuah but
all efforts to trace him proved futile.
The prosecution said
on Thursday January 17, the complainant spotted Awuah and his accomplice in
town and on seeing her, the two bolted but Awuah was arrested and brought to
the Police station.
He said during
investigations he confessed stealing the phone which he said was he gave to one
Sulley at Kotokraba to sell it for him.
GNA
