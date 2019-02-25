Home | News | Head porter jailed for stealing mobile phone and Cash

Head porter jailed for stealing mobile phone and Cash

Dan Soko

By Isaac Asirifi/ Clement Eshun, GNA

Cape Coast, Feb.25, GNA - A Cape Coast Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced an 18-year old head porter to three months imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone and cash of Gh¢ 200.00.

The convict, Michael Awuah stole a Techno F1 valued at Gh¢300.00 and Gh¢200.00 cash.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty after trial.

Prosecuting, Sargeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the Court presided over by Mrs Gloria Mensah Bonsu that the complainant is a Community Police personnel at Kotokruba Police Station whiles Awuah is a head porter residing at Adisadel in Cape Coast.

The Prosecution said on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at about 0730hours, the complainant was sitting at Central Regional Hospital junction when Awuah asked her for direction to a forex bureaux to change some foreign currency claiming that his sister was on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

He said the complainant told the convict that she did not know any forex bureaux around but Awuah insisted she could direct him to a place then suddenly another young man appeared at the scene who was later identified as Awuah's accomplice upon which the complainant asked him to assist Awuah.

Mr Yakubu said the young man then directed Awuah and left the scene and Awuah also left, but after they had left the complainant detected that her techno F1 Mobile Phone and cash which was on a table had vanished.

He suspected Awuah but all efforts to trace him proved futile.

The prosecution said on Thursday January 17, the complainant spotted Awuah and his accomplice in town and on seeing her, the two bolted but Awuah was arrested and brought to the Police station.

He said during investigations he confessed stealing the phone which he said was he gave to one Sulley at Kotokraba to sell it for him.

GNA

