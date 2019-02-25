UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting underway in London

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
The United Kingdom-Ghana Business Council Meeting underway in London from
February 25 to 27, is part of efforts to accelerate "Ghana Beyond
Aid" through a common purpose.
A statement issued by
the British High Commission in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said
the UK Government welcomes Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The Vice President’s
entourage includes several Cabinet Ministers including the Ministers of
Finance, Trade and Industry, Planning, Tourism and Rail plus the Deputy
Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Deputy
Attorney General.
It said Madam Harriett
Baldwin, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister for Africa, would
co-chair the second UK-Ghana Business Council Meeting at Lancaster House on
February 26.
"This new
partnership is the primary driver for UK-Ghana relations that brings with it a
whole-of-government approach, on both sides, to sharpen our focus on mutual
priorities around trade and investment, economic development, job creation and
the business environment," the statement said.
It noted that the
Ghanaian delegation would be met by an equally impressive group of UK Cabinet
Ministers, junior Ministers, Parliamentarians and UK Private Sector partners,
all united with the common purpose of shaping a UK offer that would accelerate
the President’s vision of a "Ghana Beyond Aid".
It said this marks a
critical moment for the bilateral relationship, and was the culmination of a
year of intense engagement.
"It is the first
time that we have convened such a high-level group in London. This meeting will
prioritise specific sectors of economic development where the UK and Ghana can
focus effort: agro-processing; extractives; financial services; and
garments/textiles," it added.
The statement noted
that it would enable both sides to overcome existing constraints, and transform
the business environment that would boost bilateral trade and investment.
It said there would be
opportunities to discuss and agree on trade and investment deals, worth in
excess of £1 billion.
It said in the margins
of the meeting there was a packed programme of bilateral activity that
demonstrates the breadth of the UK-Ghana relationship.
According to the
schedule the Vice President Bawumia, and Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of
Finance, would meet with Mr Philip Hammond, the Chancellor of the Exchequer;
and visit the leadership of The London Stock Exchange.
It said Mr Adam
Afriyie, Trade Envoy to Ghana of the UK Prime Minister would host a reception
and dinner for the delegation that includes UK parliamentarians, businesses and
members of the Diaspora in The Houses of Parliament.
It said Vice President
Bawumia would speak at Chatham House to outline his economic vision for Ghana
as an attractive destination for investment on the theme - “Ghana’s inclusive
economic future: approaches to achieving transformative growth”.
Speaking ahead of the
Council meeting, Mr Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana said:
“The UK-Ghana Business Council meeting is the forum to drive forward the new
strategic partnership between the UK and Ghana.
"We share a
common purpose: President Akufo-Addo’s vision for ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ aligns
with the UK Government’s new strategic approach to Africa.
"The UKGBC is the
process for translating our common purpose into practical action.
"Through intense
engagement on both sides, we are sharpening focus on a few key priority areas –
bringing an integrated whole-of-government approach - that will spur long-term
for economic growth, create
jobs and encourage
greater trade and investment between our two countries.”
The UK-Ghana Business
Council (UKGBC) is a biannual high-level meeting between top UK and Ghana
government Officials and Ministers.
The meeting is used as
a vehicle to move forward a new strategic economic partnership between the UK
and Ghana that focuses on increased trade and investment and additionally
emphasizes the development of priority sectors of the Ghanaian economy that
leads to job creation and sustained economic growth.
GNA
