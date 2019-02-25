Home | News | Asanko Mines launches project to build capacities of local businesses

Asanko Mines launches project to build capacities of local businesses

Dan Soko

By Paul Antwi Mensah, GNA

Manso-Nkwanta, (Ash), Feb. 25, GNA – Asanko Mines in the Amansie West District, has launched a business training programme to build the entrepreneurial and managerial capacities of local enterprises in its operational areas.

The two-year programme dubbed “Nkosoo Project”, being facilitated by Enablis Entrepreneurial Network Ghana, is to train and build the skills and capacities of local businesses to enable them to compete for contract jobs not only from the mining company, but from other businesses.

It is part of the corporate social responsibility activities of the Mines to support local entrepreneurs in their business operations.

Mr Charles Amoah, Executive General Manager of the Mine in-charge of Operations, speaking at the ceremony put the project cost at US$1,820,000.

The goal is to encourage local small and medium enterprises, and suppliers to expand their business through joint ventures and partnerships to maximize their economies of scale and enhance their ability to source bigger contracts.

He said the Mines over the years had initiated projects in the areas of health, education, financial literacy and, vocational and technical kills, among others, to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the people in the area.

The company was determined to create a positive self-sustaining legacy for the benefit of the people in the communities.

“We would also seek new and stronger partnerships with key organizations with common interests in order to promote our corporate social responsibility agenda for the people in the area”, he added.

GNA

