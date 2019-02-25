Asanko Mines launches project to build capacities of local businesses

By
Paul Antwi Mensah, GNA
Manso-Nkwanta, (Ash),
Feb. 25, GNA – Asanko Mines in the Amansie West District, has launched a
business training programme to build the entrepreneurial and managerial
capacities of local enterprises in its operational areas.
The two-year programme
dubbed “Nkosoo Project”, being facilitated by Enablis Entrepreneurial Network
Ghana, is to train and build the skills and capacities of local businesses to
enable them to compete for contract jobs not only from the mining company, but
from other businesses.
It is part of the
corporate social responsibility activities of the Mines to support local
entrepreneurs in their business operations.
Mr Charles Amoah,
Executive General Manager of the Mine in-charge of Operations, speaking at the
ceremony put the project cost at US$1,820,000.
The goal is to
encourage local small and medium enterprises, and suppliers to expand their
business through joint ventures and partnerships to maximize their economies of
scale and enhance their ability to source bigger contracts.
He said the Mines over
the years had initiated projects in the areas of health, education, financial
literacy and, vocational and technical kills, among others, to improve the
socio-economic wellbeing of the people in the area.
The company was
determined to create a positive self-sustaining legacy for the benefit of the
people in the communities.
“We would also seek
new and stronger partnerships with key organizations with common interests in
order to promote our corporate social responsibility agenda for the people in
the area”, he added.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article