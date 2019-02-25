National Black MBA Association explore investment opportunities

By
Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Accra, Feb. 25, GNA -
Members and leaders of the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) have ended
its Education and Trade Mission to Ghana to explore investment opportunities.
The Association would also visit Liberia.
The initiative
centered on educating members on the countries’ immense business opportunities
and sharing the experience of their societies. Attendees would discover
potential business and investment opportunities and be immersed in the cultures
and traditions.
Mr Jese Tyson, the
President of the Association said the goal for the educational and trade
mission was to share the numerous investment opportunities across the
continent, in an effort to allow the opportunity to diversify and grow their
investment portfolios.
Mr Tyson spoke at the
American Chamber of Commerce and the NBMBAA Business Breakfast Meeting in
Accra.
He said throughout the
trip, participants were exposed to the culture and life in both countries
through guided activities, along with an opportunity for participants to give
back.
He said in their
ongoing commitment to promote bilateral trade relationships, the Association
assist companies in finding overseas partners, license technology and aid in
international growth.
Madam Matilda Arhin,
the President of the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce told the Ghana
News Agency that "as a country and looking at how we want to develop we
need to find strategic partners to support us."
She said the NBMBAA
were the most powerful demographic brand that spends $1.3 trillion yearly and
focusing on the African American in the areas of education, music and business
would allow the country to move forward faster.
"Every year the
members spend $400 million on tourism, hence if these people are invited to
return home, some for holidays and others to invest it will greatly improve on
the sector," she added.
She said the year of
return was very important and emotional to them and they were waiting patiently
and looking to return and support in the development of the country and they
were impressed when Ghana invited them.
"We have
identified a couple of businesses, which we intended to invest in and partner
going forward," she said.
Mr Yofi Grant, the
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre said the
diaspora business community should take advantage of Ghana’s stable
socioeconomic and competitive environment to partner their Ghanaian
counterparts.
He said the members of
the Association have come at a very instructive time, where the country has
position itself to lead the economic emancipation of the continent of Africa.
He said the country
has taken a decision to move away from the export of raw materials to value
addition.
Mr Yofi said
government was committed to creating business friendly environment and
opportunities for investors to invest in various sectors of the economy to grow
and develop the country.
He said as a country,
"we are ready to embrace partnerships.” Adding that areas, where they
could invest are Energy, Agro-processing, Tourism and Infrastructure.
GNA
