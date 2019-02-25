National Black MBA Association explore investment opportunities

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Members and leaders of the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) have ended its Education and Trade Mission to Ghana to explore investment opportunities. The Association would also visit Liberia.

The initiative centered on educating members on the countries’ immense business opportunities and sharing the experience of their societies. Attendees would discover potential business and investment opportunities and be immersed in the cultures and traditions.

Mr Jese Tyson, the President of the Association said the goal for the educational and trade mission was to share the numerous investment opportunities across the continent, in an effort to allow the opportunity to diversify and grow their investment portfolios.

Mr Tyson spoke at the American Chamber of Commerce and the NBMBAA Business Breakfast Meeting in Accra.

He said throughout the trip, participants were exposed to the culture and life in both countries through guided activities, along with an opportunity for participants to give back.

He said in their ongoing commitment to promote bilateral trade relationships, the Association assist companies in finding overseas partners, license technology and aid in international growth.

Madam Matilda Arhin, the President of the Ghana International Chamber of Commerce told the Ghana News Agency that "as a country and looking at how we want to develop we need to find strategic partners to support us."

She said the NBMBAA were the most powerful demographic brand that spends $1.3 trillion yearly and focusing on the African American in the areas of education, music and business would allow the country to move forward faster.

"Every year the members spend $400 million on tourism, hence if these people are invited to return home, some for holidays and others to invest it will greatly improve on the sector," she added.

She said the year of return was very important and emotional to them and they were waiting patiently and looking to return and support in the development of the country and they were impressed when Ghana invited them.

"We have identified a couple of businesses, which we intended to invest in and partner going forward," she said.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre said the diaspora business community should take advantage of Ghana’s stable socioeconomic and competitive environment to partner their Ghanaian counterparts.

He said the members of the Association have come at a very instructive time, where the country has position itself to lead the economic emancipation of the continent of Africa.

He said the country has taken a decision to move away from the export of raw materials to value addition.

Mr Yofi said government was committed to creating business friendly environment and opportunities for investors to invest in various sectors of the economy to grow and develop the country.

He said as a country, "we are ready to embrace partnerships.” Adding that areas, where they could invest are Energy, Agro-processing, Tourism and Infrastructure.

