Home | News | CEO of GEPA engages farmers and exporters

CEO of GEPA engages farmers and exporters

Dan Soko

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Aburi (E/R) Feb. 25, GNA - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Madam Afua Asabea Asare, interacted with some farmers, exporters and craft artisans in the region to find possible ways of exploiting opportunities in the export industry.

This formed part of a two day visit to the Eastern Region by the CEO to ascertain the performance of her staff and to identify some of the challenges confronting exporters in the region.

The visit, also afforded her the opportunity to meet with exporters, producers, farmer based organisations and out growers to put her in a better position when formulating policies and programmes for the authority and their stakeholders.

The tour, took the CEO and her team to Maagrace Garment Industries in the New Juaben North Municipality, where they sew in large quantities for both local and international markets.

The facility was established under the Hackman Foundation in 2003 and currently have 350 permanent and non-permanent staff and has the capacity to employ 650 workers.

The team then visited the Abompe Bauxite beads in the Fanteakwa South District, where the community members use a special stone ''bauxite '' to make beads.

At Abompe, GEPA has constructed a facility to house over 100 bead makers in the community and also support them with working tools to improve their production capacity to meet international standards.

The visit then continued to Golden Riverside Limited, a pineapple production and exporting firm in the Akuapem South District, where, GEPA as part of its mandate has supported some farms with pineapple suckers, coconut seedlings and Golden Riverside Limited happens to be a beneficiary with 750,000 pineapple suckers.

Other beneficiaries of the free pineapple suckers and coconut seedlings where the team visited include Green Span Farm at Nsakye, which benefited from 3,000 coconut seedlings.

The rest are Lovely Farms which benefited from 890,000 pineapple suckers and Ohu Farms Limited at Mpemehuasem also receiving 1 million pineapple suckers.

The visit rounded up at the Aburi Craft Village, where the CEO interacted with the artisans to find possible ways to support them to break into the international market as well as organise international craft exhibitions at the facility.

In an interview with the media, Madam Asabea Asare said her outfit have the mandate to encourage people to discover new ways of doing what they do, so that they can produce to meet international standards and break into the export market.

 She indicated that, there is the need to continue supporting businesses to produce in commercial quantities and look for available market for the products.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



KIC Hosts Agritech Exchange In Accra

February 25, 2019

Producer Price Inflation Records 3.4%

February 25, 2019

UMB Engages Exporters, Importers

February 25, 2019

R Kelly In Custody Over Sex Abuse Charges

February 25, 2019

More Car Assembly Plants Coming

February 25, 2019

Francis Adjei Headlines Concert In USA

February 25, 2019

Veep To Launch GNPC Ghana Fastest Human

February 25, 2019

Kotoko Suffer Nkana Setback

February 25, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!