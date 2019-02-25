CEO of GEPA engages farmers and exporters

By
Benjamin Akoto, GNA
Aburi (E/R) Feb. 25,
GNA - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority
(GEPA), Madam Afua Asabea Asare, interacted with some farmers, exporters and
craft artisans in the region to find possible ways of exploiting opportunities
in the export industry.
This formed part of a
two day visit to the Eastern Region by the CEO to ascertain the performance of
her staff and to identify some of the challenges confronting exporters in the
region.
The visit, also
afforded her the opportunity to meet with exporters, producers, farmer based
organisations and out growers to put her in a better position when formulating
policies and programmes for the authority and their stakeholders.
The tour, took the CEO
and her team to Maagrace Garment Industries in the New Juaben North
Municipality, where they sew in large quantities for both local and
international markets.
The facility was
established under the Hackman Foundation in 2003 and currently have 350
permanent and non-permanent staff and has the capacity to employ 650 workers.
The team then visited
the Abompe Bauxite beads in the Fanteakwa South District, where the community
members use a special stone ''bauxite '' to make beads.
At Abompe, GEPA has
constructed a facility to house over 100 bead makers in the community and also
support them with working tools to improve their production capacity to meet
international standards.
The visit then
continued to Golden Riverside Limited, a pineapple production and exporting
firm in the Akuapem South District, where, GEPA as part of its mandate has
supported some farms with pineapple suckers, coconut seedlings and Golden
Riverside Limited happens to be a beneficiary with 750,000 pineapple suckers.
Other beneficiaries of
the free pineapple suckers and coconut seedlings where the team visited include
Green Span Farm at Nsakye, which benefited from 3,000 coconut seedlings.
The rest are Lovely
Farms which benefited from 890,000 pineapple suckers and Ohu Farms Limited at
Mpemehuasem also receiving 1 million pineapple suckers.
The visit rounded up
at the Aburi Craft Village, where the CEO interacted with the artisans to find
possible ways to support them to break into the international market as well as
organise international craft exhibitions at the facility.
In an interview with
the media, Madam Asabea Asare said her outfit have the mandate to encourage
people to discover new ways of doing what they do, so that they can produce to
meet international standards and break into the export market.
She indicated that, there is the need to
continue supporting businesses to produce in commercial quantities and look for
available market for the products.
GNA
