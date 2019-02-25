Ho holds first sanitation Fair

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Feb. 25 GNA - The Ho Municipal Assembly with support from the Kingdom of Netherlands and the United Nations Children‘s Fund (UNICEF), has held the first Sanitation Fair in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

The fair, which was on the theme; “Good Sanitation for Healthy Life” came as a result of government of Ghana’s plans to develop a national strategy for urban household sanitation.

It was also to expose and sensitize the Municipality to issues of sanitation and solicit participation from the people in ensuring that the highest standards of sanitation were maintained and to increase toilet construction in the Municipality.

Mr. John Nelson Kwasi Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Assembly was determined to ensure that the Municipality maintained the lead in good sanitation and clean environment.

He said the Assembly, on October 1, 2018, launched a moratorium based on the existing law, which stated that, every household should own a toilet facility by the end of 31st January, 2019, adding that, any household that failed to comply with the directive would be prosecuted.

Mr. Akorli appealed to religious leaders to sensitize their members on the issue of cleanliness.

Mr. Ronald Gerard Strikker, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, said the aim of the programme was to construct 21,000 places of convenience by the end of 2019.

He said three pillars- providing affordable loans through the sanitation fund to rural banks, providing or increasing access to professional masons and artisans for the people and increasing awareness of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) legal provisions (by-laws) and penalties were paramount to the success of the urban sanitation project.

Mr. Strikker lauded the Assembly for the moratorium to ensure good sanitation and maintaining clean environment and was optimistic that before their next return, Ho would be declared an open defecation free Municipality.

Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central encouraged the people to take steps to access the loan facilities provided by the Avenor Rural and Unity Rural Banks to construct toilet facilities.

He emphasized on the Assembly’s responsibility of ensuring good sanitation and clean environment and also urged the people to focus on achieving good sanitation which the fair sought to provide.

The MP advised the participants to desist from open defecation and also restraint from throwing rubbish around because the acts could cause diseases and floods.

Mr. Maxwell Quophy Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minster, entreated the Assembly and the Environmental Health Unit to focus attention on developing new technologies to dispose of and re-use human excreta and waste water to achieve good sanitation and healthy environment.

He said it was imperative to mobilise especially women groups to come up with campaigns that would be geared towards practicing good sanitation.

The fair had exhibition stands mounted by school children on how to recycle waste, drama and choreography on dangers of poor sanitation and performance from some artists as well as business partners who displayed Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) products, services and advocacy materials.

It was attended by Mr. Fiachra McAsey, Deputy Representative of UNICEF, Ghana, Mr. Seth Mawutor, Chairman of the Volta Regional Christian Council, Assembly members, Chiefs and Queen mothers of Asogli Traditional Council and the Media.

Togbe Howusu XII, warlord of Asogli Traditional Council and Chief of Ho Dome was installed and decorated as the Sanitation Fair Ambassador of Ho.

GNA