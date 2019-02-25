Ho holds first sanitation Fair

By
Caleb Kuleke, GNA
Ho, Feb. 25 GNA - The
Ho Municipal Assembly with support from the Kingdom of Netherlands and the
United Nations Children‘s Fund (UNICEF), has held the first Sanitation Fair in
Ho, the Volta Regional capital.
The fair, which was on
the theme; “Good Sanitation for Healthy Life” came as a result of government of
Ghana’s plans to develop a national strategy for urban household sanitation.
It was also to expose
and sensitize the Municipality to issues of sanitation and solicit
participation from the people in ensuring that the highest standards of
sanitation were maintained and to increase toilet construction in the
Municipality.
Mr. John Nelson Kwasi
Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Assembly was determined to
ensure that the Municipality maintained the lead in good sanitation and clean
environment.
He said the Assembly,
on October 1, 2018, launched a moratorium based on the existing law, which
stated that, every household should own a toilet facility by the end of 31st
January, 2019, adding that, any household that failed to comply with the
directive would be prosecuted.
Mr. Akorli appealed to
religious leaders to sensitize their members on the issue of cleanliness.
Mr. Ronald Gerard
Strikker, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands, said the aim of the
programme was to construct 21,000 places of convenience by the end of 2019.
He said three pillars-
providing affordable loans through the sanitation fund to rural banks,
providing or increasing access to professional masons and artisans for the
people and increasing awareness of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District
Assembly (MMDA) legal provisions (by-laws) and penalties were paramount to the
success of the urban sanitation project.
Mr. Strikker lauded
the Assembly for the moratorium to ensure good sanitation and maintaining clean
environment and was optimistic that before their next return, Ho would be
declared an open defecation free Municipality.
Mr. Benjamin Kpodo,
the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central encouraged the people to take
steps to access the loan facilities provided by the Avenor Rural and Unity
Rural Banks to construct toilet facilities.
He emphasized on the
Assembly’s responsibility of ensuring good sanitation and clean environment and
also urged the people to focus on achieving good sanitation which the fair
sought to provide.
The MP advised the
participants to desist from open defecation and also restraint from throwing
rubbish around because the acts could cause diseases and floods.
Mr. Maxwell Quophy
Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minster, entreated the Assembly and the
Environmental Health Unit to focus attention on developing new technologies to
dispose of and re-use human excreta and waste water to achieve good sanitation
and healthy environment.
He said it was
imperative to mobilise especially women groups to come up with campaigns that
would be geared towards practicing good sanitation.
The fair had
exhibition stands mounted by school children on how to recycle waste, drama and
choreography on dangers of poor sanitation and performance from some artists as
well as business partners who displayed Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)
products, services and advocacy materials.
It was attended by
Mr. Fiachra McAsey, Deputy
Representative of UNICEF, Ghana, Mr. Seth Mawutor, Chairman of the Volta
Regional Christian Council, Assembly members, Chiefs and Queen mothers of
Asogli Traditional Council and the Media.
Togbe Howusu XII,
warlord of Asogli Traditional Council and Chief of Ho Dome was installed and
decorated as the Sanitation Fair Ambassador of Ho.

